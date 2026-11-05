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🎙️ Knight's Weekly #1 2027 featuring North Platte Community College Men's Basketball Coach Jacob Brandl
5 days ago
On this week's episode of Knight's Weekly, Paxton sits down with North Platte Community College men's basketball coach Jacob Brandl to discuss the Knights' start to the season and how the team is progressing. The Knights are looking to bounce back after two road losses to Laramie County Community College and No. 8 Indian Hills Community College. Brandl also previews the team's next opportunity to get back in the win column at the Calzonetti Classic, where North Platte will face Dodge City Community College on Friday and Garden City Community College on Saturday.