undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Finger Lakes Rail Experience debuts Christmas excursion
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. - The Finger Lakes Rail Experience will conclude its second operating season by launching a new holiday-themed excursion. The 2026 Finger Lakes Christmas Train will offer 70-minute round trips on Nov. 28–29 and Dec. 4–6, 11–13, and 18–20. The trips will depart from downtown Canandaigua at 25 Pleasant St. and will travel to the Shortsville depot, which will serve as the North Pole destination. Passengers can expect Christmas music, activities on board, hot chocolate, cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus.