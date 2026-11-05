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A race from the Y in Provo to the U in Salt Lake City
By Mallory Mailloux,5 days ago
Christian and Thomas Hales come from a divided family. One set of their grandparents went to Brigham Young University, while the other set attended the University of Utah. Their parents met at BYU, but their dad went on to get a Ph.D. from Utah and teach there. Christian and Thomas are BYU Cougars themselves, but they have two siblings who went to Utah.