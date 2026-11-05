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» 5-Year-Old Shooting Victim Gives Impact Statement at Emotional Sentencing
By Editor’s Corner,5 days ago
A five-year-old victim who was shot in both of his legs spoke of his ordeal in front of DC Superior Court Judge Deborah Israel at a sentencing on Oct. 30. Sequan Herron, 26, pleaded guilty on Aug. 19 to aggravated assault knowingly grave risk while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence for his involvement in a shooting on the 1300 block of 5th Street, NW on April 28. Three juvenile victims sustained gunshot injuries.