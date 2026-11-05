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7 Thanksgiving Getaways You Will Be Grateful For
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
Between the frantic grocery store runs, the hours spent toiling over the turkey and the mountain of dishes that follows, it can be hard to feel thankful by the time everyone sits down to Thanksgiving dinner. A proper hotel stay can change that. This November 26 holiday, trade the to-do list for a table that is already set and a day full of activities with the people who matter most.