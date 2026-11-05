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Ronald Dale Sills
By September 9, 1961 ~ November 2, 2026 (age 65),4 days ago
Ronald Dale Sills, 65, of Lumberton, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2026. He was born on September 9, 1961, in Paducah, KY, to Joe Sills and Glenda Jeannene Huss. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Laurie Sills; sons, Dustin Sills and wife, Taylor, Logan Sills and wife, Hannah, and James “Jimbo” Sills; daughters, Ashley Woodall and husband, Matt and Breahanna Ollie Sills; mother, Jeannene Sills; brother, Donald Sills and wife, Starr; sisters, Karen Massey and husband, Paw Steve and Tammy Sills and friend, Suzanne Clinton; grandchildren, Levi, Everett, Emmy, Ryder, and Hunter on the way; his faithful companion, Scout; and a host of extended family, friends, and loved ones.