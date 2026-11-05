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Gun Found At McKinney High As North Texas Schools Confront Repeated Campus Weapons Incidents
4 days ago
A student faces a firearm charge after a weapons-screening alert at McKinney High School on Wednesday, adding to a series of 2026 incidents across North Texas and raising questions about how detection technology and armed campus security work together. The recently enrolled student entered through a designated entrance after classes...