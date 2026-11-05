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This Bungalow-Lined Los Angeles Neighborhood Is Bursting With Art, Live Music, And Mid-Century Magic
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
Just a 10-minute drive northeast of Downtown LA, there's a wholesome neck of the woods where hip converges with history. Hugging the 110 as it snakes its way to Pasadena, and with three sunny stops on the Gold Line (handy, since the LA Metro is the cheapest way to get around LA on vacation), Highland Park is just out of the way enough to fly beneath most people's radar.