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The 2026 Dodge Charger R/T AWD SIXPACK S.O. Misses the Muscle Car Mark
By John Scott Lewinski,5 days ago
It’s hard to say exactly who the 2026 Dodge Charger R/T Four-Door AWD SIXPACK S.O. is for. Styled after its legendary ancestors yet burdened with a name that takes a picnic lunch to get through, it aspires to muscle car status but achieves it in appearance only. Those ancestors hold a storied place in muscle car history. The Dodge Charger debuted in 1966, and within a couple of years its bloodline qualified as pop culture royalty. In 1968, a 440 Magnum V8 Charger chased Steve McQueen’s Highland Green Ford Mustang GT Fastback through the streets of San Francisco in the crime thriller Bullitt—a chase that’s perhaps the greatest in cinematic history.