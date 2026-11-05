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Foster mom charged in murder of missing 10-year-old girl
By Cherise Lynch,5 days ago
The foster mom of Malayshia Alford, a 10-year-old girl from West Philadelphia who was found dead in a car in New Jersey, has been charged in the child's death. Carprice Williams, 36, is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, and abuse of corpse.