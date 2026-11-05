undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AI Day in Practice brings Vanderbilt community, industry partners together for hands-on learning
3 days ago
Vanderbilt faculty, staff and students came together on Sept. 16 for AI Day in Practice: Industry and Campus Collaboration, a day focused on moving conversations about artificial intelligence from possibility to practice. The event welcomed more than 150 in-person attendees from the Vanderbilt community for a day of hands-on learning,...