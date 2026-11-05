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Full Moon Hike at Wilton Wildlife
By Saratoga TODAY,3 days ago
Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park invites the community to see the trails in a whole new light, by moonlight. The Full Moon Hike at Wilton Wildlife promises a fun and unforgettable evening for all ages, as participants venture into the park after dark to discover its quiet beauty. Led by an environmental educator, the guided hike offers fascinating insights into the Preserve and its wildlife, and will be held on Tuesday, November 24 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.