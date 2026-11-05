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rePlay Series Returns to The Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs
By Kim Lamb Gregory,5 days ago
RePLAY’s Better Late cast in May included David Hyde Pierce, Jason Alexander, and Lucie Arnaz. Photography courtesy the plaza theatre. Palm Springs lyricist and composer David Zippel has a tough job. As artistic director of the second annual rePLAY series at The Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, he spends a lot of time tracking down prominent Broadway, film, and TV actors willing to participate in onstage readings. He jokingly calls the process “dialing for divas.”