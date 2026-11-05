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U.S. attorney honors federal law enforcement, community partners at Wheeling ceremony
By EMMA BRANNARE,5 days ago
WHEELING, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials and community partners were recognized in Wheeling on Thursday for work aimed at keeping West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle safe. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia honored individuals and organizations for their contributions to federal investigations and...