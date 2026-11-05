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Packers' Christian Watson: Practicing in pads Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Watson (ribs) is wearing pads for Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Watson was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice after sustaining a rib injury in Green Bay's Week 8 win over the Panthers. His participation level Thursday has yet to be revealed, but it's a good sign that Watson is able to practice in pads and take contact as the Packers prepare to face the Patriots on Sunday.