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Mrs. Debbie Elaine Neighbors, age 67, of Rome
By Staff Reports,3 days ago
Mrs. Debbie Elaine Neighbors, age 67, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at a local hospital. Mrs. Neighbors was born in Rome, Georgia on June 26, 1959, daughter of the late George M. Jackson and the late Lorine Sutherland Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Calvin Neighbors. Mrs. Neighbors worked as the HR Manager for Northwest Georgia Regional Health District. She was a faithful member of East Rome Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandkids.