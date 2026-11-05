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Nebraska Game and Parks to sell 2027 hunting, fishing and park entry permits Nov. 15
By NTV News,5 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb — Nebraska hunters, anglers and state park visitors will be able to buy 2027 permits starting Nov. 15, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced. Annual 2027 hunt (small game), fishing, fur harvest and Nebraska Vehicle Park Entry Permits may be purchased online, at Game and Parks district offices and state park areas, and through authorized permit vendors. The permits are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2027.