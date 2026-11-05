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Gloom and Soak: Oklahoma City Braces for Afternoon Showers Before Warmup Returns
By Amelia Claire Grant,5 days ago
Oklahoma City is waking up under cloudy skies Thursday with temperatures in the low 50s, but the relatively mild start will give way to a wetter, cooler afternoon. Rain showers are expected after noon, with temperatures topping out near 64 before sliding toward the upper 50s. Northeast winds will strengthen through the afternoon, making the day feel a little more November than the calendar alone.