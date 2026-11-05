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I ditched ComfyUI for a local image tool that does exactly what I need
By Nolen Jonker,5 days ago
ComfyUI is one of those tools that's genuinely fun to use…once you've managed to get it running. Every step of making an AI graphic gets its own little box, also called a node, on a large canvas, and you wire the boxes together to build your own generative pipeline. I just find the workflow really fun and it reminds me a bit of prototyping in Figma; it's as close as you will get to how image generation actually works. This is a big part of why ComfyUI has a bit of a cult following, and I totally get it.