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Vintage Watch Shop D’Dahlia Opens Downtown After Year of El Paso Pop-Ups
By Bianca Chavez,4 days ago
A vintage watch and jewelry shop called D’Dahlia had its soft opening on Nov. 1 at 219 E. San Antonio Ave. in Downtown El Paso, giving owner Dalia Hernandez her first permanent storefront after more than a year of popping up around the city. The shop sells vintage watches and jewelry out of a shared retail space that has been steadily filling in since the summer.
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