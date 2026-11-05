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Browns' Deshaun Watson: Missing another practice
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Watson (concussion) remained sidelined from practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports. With Watson, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, in line to log back-to-back 'DNPs,' the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Saints remains cloudy. In the event that Watson doesn't gain clearance to play this weekend, Shedeur Sanders would draw the start in his place.