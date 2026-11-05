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Rams' Joshua Karty: Joins McManus on active roster
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
The Rams signed Karty to their active roster Thursday. Karty was elevated from the practice squad for each of the Rams' previous two games and handled kickoff duties while Brandon McManus kicked field goals and extra points. That arrangement isn't expected to change moving forward, per Nate Adkins of The Athletic, so it would likely take a McManus slump or injury for Karty to get a shot at the fantasy-relevant aspects of the kicker position.