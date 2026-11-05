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Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Notches 11 tackles in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Brooks recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Patriots. Brooks led the Dolphins in tackles during the loss, which dropped Miami's record to 1-6. The 29-year-old linebacker has slowed down a bit after leading the NFL with 183 tackles (99 solo) during the 2025 regular season, though he's still averaging a respectable nine tackles per game in 2026. He could draw interest on the trade market from contending teams in search of help at linebacker.