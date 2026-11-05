undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dolphins' Jacob Rodriguez: Eight tackles in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Rodriguez notched eight tackles (two solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Patriots. Rodriguez fell three tackles shy of Jordyn Brooks' team-leading total as the Dolphins dropped to 1-6. The rookie second-round pick's 12 tackles over the past two games mark the most fallow two-game stretch of Rodriguez's young career in that category. He'll try to pick up the pace in Week 9 against the Lions.