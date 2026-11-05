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The Ultimate Celiac Travel Checklist: What to Pack Before You Leave Home
3 days ago
Reviewed and edited by a celiac disease expert. Traveling with celiac disease takes planning. Use this practical checklist for gluten-free snacks, restaurant cards, medications, airport meals, hotel refrigerators, translation cards, and emergency food. Celiac.com 11/05/2026 - Travel can be one of the more stressful parts of living with celiac disease....