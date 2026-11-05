undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cinderella, Selkie, and More Creative Playbillder Covers From Around the Country
5 days ago
Welcome to Playbillder Spotlight, where Playbill highlights shows from educational institutions or regional theatres and special events around the country (who have used Playbill's program-building service). By welcoming these Playbillders center stage, we hope to give our readers a more in-depth look at theatre programs that are fostering the love of the performing arts in the next generation and the way theatre lovers are bringing Playbill along for life's big moments.