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2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule: Who is cheering, who is worried
4 days ago
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized the 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Nov. 4, cutting the conversion factor by 1.83% for clinicians in qualifying advanced alternative payment models and 2.31% for everyone else. Physician and health care organizations quickly responded. Primary care groups praised new payments for coaching, group visits and behavioral health, while many warned that Congress must act before the cuts take effect Jan. 1. Here is what the organizations are saying.