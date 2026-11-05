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Gwinnett County to ‘Light Green’ for veterans, community invited to join Operation Green Light celebration
By On Common Ground News,5 days ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA–– From Nov. 4-11, the Armed Forces Monument at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center will glow green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national initiative that shows support for our service members. “Each November, we turn our lights green as a small token...