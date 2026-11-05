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Miami-Dade flips blue – Republicans win Florida governor and Senate
By Gaby CollazoMartina Pantaleon,5 days ago
Miami-Dade County voted blue for the first time since the 2020 elections, despite Republicans winning Florida’s governor and Senate seat. Byron Donalds, the Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and former governor Ron DeSantis, beat Democratic candidate David Jolly by 1.3 percentage points, becoming the first Black Florida governor.