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Toro y Moi Announces New Album Unusua: Hear “Motive”
By Tom Breihan,5 days ago
Toro Y Moi first came to prominence as a chillwave pioneer, and he has explored a whole lot of different musical ideas over the past decade and a half. In the time since his 2024 album Hole Erth, Chaz Bear has done a lot of different things — covering Broken Social Scene, collaborating with Kenny Beats, demonstrating an AI music tool at an AI developer conference. We can only hope that he didn't use that tool while making Unusua, the new album that he'll release in a couple of weeks.