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District 11 girl's volleyball championships - (1) Parkland/(2) Liberty (6A), (1) Pottsville/(2) Southern Lehigh (5A) and (1) Bethlehem Christian/(3) Nativity (1A)

By Drew Peltzman,

5 days ago
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