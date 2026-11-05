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District 11 girl's volleyball championships - (1) Parkland/(2) Liberty (6A), (1) Pottsville/(2) Southern Lehigh (5A) and (1) Bethlehem Christian/(3) Nativity (1A)
By Drew Peltzman,5 days ago
The District 11 girl's volleyball finals unfolded on Wednesday as class 6A, 5A and A champions were crowned. In 6A, Liberty defeated Parkland in four sets, getting revenge for the EPC semifinal match. In 5A, Southern Lehigh swept Pottsville in three sets, claiming their first District title in two years.