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Missouri Releases Workers’ Comp Rates for 2027
5 days ago
The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) announced the release of workers’ compensation rates for employers for 2027. The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) has proposed rate-neutral loss costs at 0%, keeping average rates steady for Missouri businesses. The stable rate environment is driven primarily by a sustained decline in claims frequency across the state.