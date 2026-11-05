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Shorty's Bar-B-Q Sets Final Dadeland Meal for Dec. 27 After 75 Years
By Alec Novak,5 days ago
Shorty's Bar-B-Q has set a date for the end of an era: the barbecue joint's Dadeland flagship will serve its final meal on Sunday, December 27, 2026, closing the doors on a restaurant that has anchored that stretch of South Dixie Highway for 75 years. The West Miami and Davie locations will remain open, so fans of the hickory-smoked ribs and creamy coleslaw won't have to go without entirely — just without the original.
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