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Vernal Rotary Club Coat Drive Success; Focus Shifts To Santa’s Community Effort
By Kristin Forbis,5 days ago
The Rotary Club of Vernal has succeeded in warming community members as winter approaches and will now focus on warming hearts through Santa’s Community Effort. Their annual coat drive on Tuesday distributed hundreds of coats and gear for free to all who attended. “We just want to thank the community for an overwhelming amount of support in the form of donations,” shares Vernal Rotary Club President Cheri McCurdy. “Over 200 people attended the event. It was very successful.” Now the Rotary Club can focus on another year of Santa’s Community Effort which the organization has handled for nearly 16 years. “The program is a supplemental Christmas program for children 0 to 16,” explains McCurdy. “It is for those struggling that might need some help with Christmas. Again, community support is much appreciated as the public buys the gifts for the program through the Angel Trees that will be at the Trees For Charity. We especially like that it not only makes the ones that receive feel loved but those that shop for others feel the love of Christmas as well.” Applications for families in need can be picked up at Davis Food and Drug in Vernal. The application deadline is November 16th.