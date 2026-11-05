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Coral Springs Museum of Art Trades Hidden Gem Status for Downtown Spotlight
By Alec Novak,4 days ago
Coral Springs Museum of Art has left its long-tucked-away home behind for a new gallery at 3380 N. University Drive, a move city leaders say finally puts the city's only arts museum where people can actually find it. The 8,100-square-foot space, built inside the Modera/Cornerstone complex alongside restaurants and retailers, drew nearly 700 visitors during its opening days on Oct. 9 and 10.