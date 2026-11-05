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"Big Hero 6" Director Don Hall has Reportedly Returned to Disney
By Dirk Libbey,5 days ago
The director behind some of Disney's best action is back home. Walt Disney Animation Studios has fostered some incredible talent over the decades, making the filmmakers there highly desirable to every other animation studio around. Don Hall won an Oscar while directing for Disney, so it was a big deal when he left the studio a couple of years ago. However, the word is he's back.