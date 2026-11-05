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Disney Adventure World Reveals New "Avengers: Doomsday" Menu
By Dirk Libbey,3 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday is sure to be a global hit when it arrives next month, so it's no surprise that Disney Parks all over the world are getting in on the fun. There is a lot of Doomsday-themed food coming, both from Disney and from other places partnering with Marvel, but some of the best-looking items might be at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.