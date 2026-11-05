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Skywalking Through Neverland Episode #582: From Concept to Reality: So You Think You Know Star Wars
By Laughing Place Staff,4 days ago
Featuring LP's own Mike Celestino. Take a behind-the-scenes look at So You Think You Know Star Wars! This week, we’re turning the microphones around: Mike Celestino interviews us about our author process! What does it take to approve a book idea? How do you write trivia for a varying audience? What is the process like?