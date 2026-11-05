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Palm Beach's Glazer Hall Stacks Holiday Season With Bocelli, Kenny G and Jennifer Holliday
By Alec Novak,3 days ago
A 400-seat waterfront theater in Palm Beach has quietly assembled one of the more star-studded holiday lineups in the region, with Tony and Grammy winner Jennifer Holliday, Andrea Bocelli's son Matteo Bocelli, and saxophonist Kenny G all booked at the same venue this season. Glazer Hall has announced eight festive productions running from late November through the day after Christmas, according to seed facts cited by Florida Weekly.