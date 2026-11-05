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D23 Asia Reveals Premiere Stage Schedule and Convention Floor Details for 2027 Event
By Reiley Selinger,5 days ago
Disney fans heading to Singapore next summer will have plenty to look forward to as D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has revealed its Premiere Stage schedule and additional details about the three-day celebration. Making its debut in Singapore, the event will bring together the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, and Hulu for exclusive presentations, immersive experiences, celebrity appearances, and shopping opportunities.