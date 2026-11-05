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Coast Guard Dumps $27 Million in Cocaine at Port Everglades After Caribbean Busts
By Carlos Mendez,5 days ago
Dockworkers and reporters watched as the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma stacked bale after bale of cocaine at Port Everglades, the final tally landing at roughly 3,622 pounds of narcotics pulled from two separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea. Four people were taken into custody as part of those operations, now facing the fallout of a drug run that never made it to shore on their terms.