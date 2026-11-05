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Elections supervisor concludes review of CBP stop near early voting site
By The Weekly Staff,4 days ago
Supervisor of Elections Sherri Hodies concluded an investigation into the traffic stop by federal immigration agents near an early voting site on Oct. 20. Overall, Hodies said, the presence of Customs & Border Patrol agents who were pulling over a suspect did not interfere or appear to infringe upon the early voting process. Hodies said the stop took place outside the 150-foot no-solicitation zone.