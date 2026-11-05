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Did Miami finally start to find its defensive identity?
By Kurt Helin,5 days ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — “The guys earned their ice. We haven’t really earned our ice many times.”. That’s how Heat coach Erik Spoelstra described his team’s effort in a 117-116 win over the Clippers Wednesday night. As the Heat stumbled out of the gate to a 2-5 start this season, the headlines focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo playing next to each other more than off each other, and on how the offense looked clunky. Spoelstra knew that wasn’t the issue, it was the bottom-five defense in the league that was keeping the Heat from finding its identity and winning games.