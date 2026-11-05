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LSP: Baker man hit and killed on highway
3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana First) — A 64-year-old Baker man died after he was struck by a vehicle on a highway Wednesday in East Baton Rouge Parish. Louisiana State Police troopers responded to Louisiana Highway 67 at Kent Drive just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. LSP reported that a 2021 Ford Escape was heading northbound in the right lane when a pedestrian was walking east across northbound lanes. The pedestrian was reportedly hit by the vehicle after walking into the right lane.