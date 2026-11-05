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Radio One Houston Shines at 2026 First Class Men of Houston Awards
By J. Bachelor,5 days ago
Some of Houston’s most influential men gathered for an evening of recognition, brotherhood and celebration as award-winning publicist and entrepreneur La’Torria Lemon hosted her annual First Class Men of Houston Awards on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at The Shop Club Houston. Among this year’s honorees were four Radio One Houston team members, DJ J-Que, J. Bachelor, Amir Diamond and KG Smooth, along with former Radio One personality Grundy. The exclusive event recognized accomplished men making significant contributions to entertainment, business, media, sports, philanthropy and their communities.