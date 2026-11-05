undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dassel-Cokato adopts 2025-26 financial audit results
By Austen Neaton, Staff Writer,4 days ago
The Dassel-Cokato School District received a clean financial audit for the 2025-26 fiscal year, and the school board approved the results during its meeting Oct. 26. Auditor Justin McGraw, CPA, presented the Independent Auditor’s Report, which included an unmodified opinion, representing the highest level of assurance an auditor can provide regarding the district’s financial statements. The board accepted the report as presented.