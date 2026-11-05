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US Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith Push USDA to reinstate grants helping farmers pay for expensive energy upgrades
4 days ago
US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (both D-MN) are pushing the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reverse major changes made to a grant program helping farmers and producers install energy upgrades at their operations. The Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) was the target of a new Trump Administration rule on Oct. 1, making it harder for farmers and producers to pay for expensive energy upgrades without going into major debt.