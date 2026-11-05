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Honor Magic9 Pro Max camera samples from LA
5 days ago
Hey there, and welcome to take two of our Honor Magic9 Pro Max hands-on. Now that we've unboxed the ARRI-tuned camera flagship, it's time to focus on its cameras. We still have some time to go before we're ready with the full review. We have a lot of testing to do. But what we can do is share all of the samples we've taken with the phone while at a pre-launch event in Los Angeles, California.