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Jordan Firstman Is The Best-Dressed Director Of 2026
By editorial standards,5 days ago
Happy November, fashion freaks. The weather in New York is still giving back-to-school energy, but there have been a few chilly nights worth breaking out a leather jacket for. The fashion world is already headed towards Christmas, which I’ll get into below, and the holiday campaigns are getting us into the spirit of both cozying up by a fire and planning a trip to somewhere incredibly warm right after our family time. Up top, we have dispatches from the red-carpet and high-fashion collaboration universes, some exciting new formats blending film, fashion, and music, and more news to get your shopping whistle wet and your Instagram following list a little longer.