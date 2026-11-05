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Bildquadrat Expands Production Communication With Riedel Virtual SmartPanel
By AVNation Staff,5 days ago
Riedel Communications today announced that Düsseldorf-based production company Bildquadrat relies on Riedel’s Virtual SmartPanel (VSP) to flexibly expand its intercom infrastructure for mobile and geographically dispersed teams. VSP enables production personnel to participate in production communications from virtually anywhere using smartphones, tablets, and supported web browsers, which complements Bildquadrat’s existing Artist Intercom ecosystem.